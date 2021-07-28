Accused Michigan prison escapee arrested in the Wabash Valley

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect in a Michigan prison escape was found and arrested in the Wabash Valley.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Jacob Long is behind bars.

Police received a tip that Long might have been spotted in southern Martin County. The person who tipped off police said the man was a danger to the residents of the county.

Police found Long and the vehicle he was driving on Rutherford Road. The vehicle he was driving was reported stolen. Police said they also found drugs inside.

Long was originally in a Michigan prison on an armed robbery charge.

In Martin County, he was also charged him with auto theft, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and the Michigan prison escape warrant.