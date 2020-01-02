Accused Christmas day mail thief gets attempted murder and counterfeiting charges added

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned new information on the charges against Paul Aubin.

According to court documents - he now faces additional charges.

You may remember, Terre Haute police arrested Aubin on Christmas day.

That's when they say he drove around a Terre Haute neighborhood stealing mail.

According to officers, one of the victims confronted Aubin.

That's when they believe Aubin tried to hit the victim with his car.

The victim fired at Aubin in return. Emergency crews took both men to the hospital.

Aubin initially faced charges of aggravated battery, auto theft, and battery.

In addition to attempted murder and the previous charges, he faces a counterfeiting charge as well.