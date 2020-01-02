Clear

Accused Christmas day mail thief gets attempted murder and counterfeiting charges added

Terre Haute police arrested Paul Aubin on Christmas day.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 4:47 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned new information on the charges against Paul Aubin.

According to court documents - he now faces additional charges.

You may remember, Terre Haute police arrested Aubin on Christmas day.

That's when they say he drove around a Terre Haute neighborhood stealing mail.

According to officers, one of the victims confronted Aubin.

That's when they believe Aubin tried to hit the victim with his car.

The victim fired at Aubin in return. Emergency crews took both men to the hospital.

Aubin initially faced charges of aggravated battery, auto theft, and battery.

In addition to attempted murder and the previous charges, he faces a counterfeiting charge as well.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Cloudy and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Second Dunkin Donuts expected to open in Terre Haute - here's where

Image

Terre Haute's murder investigation of the year underway

Image

Has crime in Terre Haute seen an uptick? The city's police chief says that's not the case

Image

Thursday: Clouds move in, rain later. High: 50

Image

THPD makes arrest in first murder of 2020

Image

Sheriff: Jail officer arrested on drunk driving charge

Image

Fatal New Year's day crash

Image

'We have to stand up and say something,' Community members share their reaction to recent anti-Semit

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans