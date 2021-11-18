Accounting Firm Opens New Branch in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new business is ready to serve Terre Haute.

Thursday, a new branch of Greggs and Reid, CPA opened in Terre Haute.

The business already has branches in Linton and Sullivan.

It offers tax services for individuals and small businesses.

Darin Greggs, the owner, said he is ready to serve the Terre Haute community.

"We're apart of the Terre Haute community as well," He said. "Our family is and we are excited to now serve them here locally as well. So looking forward to meeting a lot of them."

If you're in need of their services, you can visit Greggs and Reid at 3438 South Seventh Street.