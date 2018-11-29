Clear

According to a study, 1 in 5 people in the United States are dealing with a mental illness

Psychiatrists, psychologist, or any health care workers are and have been in demand.

Nov. 29, 2018
Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- According to a study, 1 in 5 people in the United States are dealing with a mental illness. Experts say there is a serious shortage of mental health professionals to help them.

Indiana State University (ISU) is working on the problem.

University officials say appointment times at the counseling center are quickly filling up at ISU. The school currently has six full-time counselors, one part-time physiatrist, and 15 interns. But, it barely scratches the surface for the number of people needing help.

Psychiatrists, psychologist, or any health care workers are and have been in demand.

Dr. Andy Morgan, dean of students at ISU, says the demand means he spends a lot of time on recruitment.

“It’s a candidate’s market,” Dr. Morgan said. “Whenever you are doing job search, you are hoping you get an applicant. And, where we are located in the Wabash Valley it’s harder to recruit candidates here when they make much more money in Indianapolis.”

Dr. Morgan says the university helped more than 900 students last year. The common case was mental wellness.

Stephen Lamb, student body president and a senior at ISU, promised students and staff mental health is his number one concern.

“I have friends that have decided to try to get in several weeks ago and they can’t get in until next semester,” Lamb said.

Lamb is proposing students pay a health and wellness fee. On-campus students taking six or more credit hours would pay $75 per semester.

“This is a sustainable way to increase the amount of resources on-campus, as the student body increases,” he said.

Lamb says it’s not the perfect solution, but it is the best thing the university can do right now to help alleviate the problem. The hope is students can get the help they need in the necessary timeframe.

“It’s the waiting period and the crisis appointments that are in demand,” Lamb added. “How long until we see something terrible on the news?”

Lamb says they hope to see the health and wellness fee take affect in 2020.

