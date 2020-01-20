SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Monday morning a driver was southbound on US Highway 41 and approached a slow moving tractor and rear ended the tractor.
The driver of tractor is okay, the driver of red vehicle was taken to hospital for evaluation.
No names or injures have been released.
News 10 will continue to follow this story.
Related Content
- Accident on US 41 involving tractor and car ties up traffic
- Sullivan County man dies in tractor accident
- Traffic Alert: Semi Rollover at US 41 & Coxville Road
- State Trooper involved in Crawfordsville shooting has Wabash Valley ties
- One lane of U.S. 41 was closed Thursday south of Lyford after accident
- Tractor stolen in Sullivan County
- Crash temporarily ties up traffic in Terre Haute
- Early morning crash ties up traffic in Terre Haute
- New traffic light to be installed on U.S. 41 ahead of southside Menards opening
- Vigo County leaders place traffic signs in high traffic areas on U.S. 41 to keep people safe
Scroll for more content...