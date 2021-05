TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police and emergency crews responded to an overnight crash.

It happened at around 12:15 Wednesday morning at North 13 1/2 Street and Lee Avenue.

That's on Terre Haute's north side.

Two cars were involved with one ending up on its top.

The occupants of that car had to be extracated.

No serious injuries are reported.

The crash did destroy a stop sign, so a temporary sign has been put in its place.

Police have not said what caused this crash.