TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A sports store chain wants to help teachers in the new school year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors is offering teachers 10 percent off their entire purchase for the month.

They can use the discount in-store and online. Many school administrators are also eligible.

Terre Haute has an Academy Sports location on the city's southside.

The company says things may be different this school year, but it doesn't change the impact teachers have on our communities.