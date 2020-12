TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Academy Sports is working to help kids receive a big gift under the Christmas tree.

Academy presented Chances and Services for Youth a $2,000 gift card.

The money will be used to buy bikes and helmets for CASY as part of their Bikes for Tykes program.

CASY told us they are grateful for all of the support they've received this year.

If you'd like to help with the Bikes for Tykes program, click here.