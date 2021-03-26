Clear

One local organization is trying to help those in domestic abuse situations

According to the World Health Organization, almost one-third of women have been in an abusive relationship. Here in the Wabash Valley one organization is trying to make sure that number goes down. However, with the pandemic, they've seen a different trend.

Posted: Mar 26, 2021 4:07 PM
Updated: Mar 26, 2021 6:41 PM
Posted By: Brianna Shackelford

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- According to the World Health Organization, almost one-third of women have been in an abusive relationship. Here in the Wabash Valley one organization is trying to make sure that number goes down. However, with the pandemic, they've seen a different trend.

The Council on Domestic Abuse, or CODA for short, is a non-profit organization that helps people after domestic abuse and sexual assault.

During this pandemic, CODA said it's seen an uptick in people needing services.

Community prevention specialist Sara Hardesty calls the increased need for services a "pandemic within a pandemic."

Hardesty said there are multiple reasons CODA is seeing this increase.

It's due to people being in close quarters with their abusers, more people being stressed with what's going on in the world, and survivors not being able to easily get out to report the abuse.

However, Hardesty wants you to know there are ways you can get help if you need it.

CODA offers many different services to help those who are in a domestic abuse situation. Such as case management and legal services, an emergency shelter to stay in, and a sexual assault advocate.

Hardesty told News 10 you don't have to live at the shelter in order to get help, and help will always be there for those who need it.

Hardesty said, "You can do it, report it. It doesn't seem easy especially since everybody is kind of still social distancing, your abuser can be sitting next to you on the couch, you may not be able to get away, but if you find the time to get away, pick up the phone and call.

One area that has seen the most traffic throughout this pandemic has been the legal department.

Here at the Vigo County Courthouse is where you can find CODA's legal team.

The team helps people file for divorce, helps with eviction notices, and helps people put in place a protective order.

Director of legal services Holly Spence said the most used service through this pandemic has been people needing protective orders.

Protective orders act as a first line of defense with someone who has been abused.

Spence said anyone can get a protective order, and you don't even have to involve the police.

She said, "A protective order is civil, it's not criminal, so anyone can come in and do that. Now, if they violate the protective order and they're arrested, then it becomes a no-contact order and is criminal."

Spence said these orders have recently started to slow down, but she believes they won't go away any time soon.

However, she told News 10 the one service that's remained constant throughout this pandemic has been domestic violence reports.

Spence said every morning her legal team looks at the domestic violence police reports and calls the victims right away.

Spence said, "Unfortunately there's a lot of victims that we don't reach, there are old phone numbers, or they don't answer the phone, we're not allowed to leave voicemails for their protection."

Even through adversity, Spence said her team will keep pushing through for the sake of helping others.

Spence said, "You might only make a difference one out of 10. And you know the 9 are super frustrating but it's that one person that you know you made a difference for. It makes it all worth it."

Spence said if you are needing help you should reach out to CODA immediately.

You can call CODA directly at (800)-566-2632. If you can't call you can click here to visit CODA's Facebook page. 

