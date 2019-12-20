TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A viewer caught some video of some members of the Terre Haute Fire Department helping an elderly woman clear her drive-way.
When we saw the video, we reached out to the fire department, because we wanted to learn more about what happened.
We spoke with the firefighters who were there. They told us they were headed back to the station from a call when they saw the woman.
That's when they decided to step in and help.
"It's just bread into us. We are public servants. We saw somebody that needed help and we were available. So we stopped and helped her out. We'd do it today, we're not looking for recognition," firefighters Daren Scott, Darrick Scott, and Matt Smith said.
The person that sent the video wished to stay anonymous.
Related Content
- Above and Beyond: Terre Haute Firefighters stop and shovel snow for an elderly woman on their way back from a call
- Community honors Terre Haute firefighters
- Shoveling snow...in a unicorn costume
- #ConfirmKavanaugh makes Terre Haute stop
- Services set for Terre Haute firefighter
- Firefighters respond to Terre Haute house fire
- Terre Haute firefighter honored with yearly award
- Firefighters battle Terre Haute apartment fire
- Terre Haute firefighter honored with Osterloo Award
- Terre Haute woman facing drug charges after traffic stop