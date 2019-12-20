Above and Beyond: Terre Haute Firefighters stop and shovel snow for an elderly woman on their way back from a call

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A viewer caught some video of some members of the Terre Haute Fire Department helping an elderly woman clear her drive-way.

When we saw the video, we reached out to the fire department, because we wanted to learn more about what happened.

We spoke with the firefighters who were there. They told us they were headed back to the station from a call when they saw the woman.

That's when they decided to step in and help.

"It's just bread into us. We are public servants. We saw somebody that needed help and we were available. So we stopped and helped her out. We'd do it today, we're not looking for recognition," firefighters Daren Scott, Darrick Scott, and Matt Smith said.

The person that sent the video wished to stay anonymous.