Above average winter temperatures roll-on

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Winter has been off to an interesting start. We've largely been above average, and we've even broken a few records.

To start, you first need to know a few things.

The first day of winter was December 21.

When we talk about "average" and "above average", here's what we mean.

If a day time high is more than three degrees above the average, it counts as "above average".

If it is three degrees or less, it counts as "average".

December

Since winter officially started on the 21st, every day has been above average except the last day of the month.

To add to that, we broke and set new record highs on both December 25 and 29.

January

So far, we have been above average every day except two days, January 4 and 8.

Things have been above average, and it's looking like it could stay that way for a little while longer.

While we are anticipating winter to return at some point, the immediate forecast is continuing the "above average" trend.