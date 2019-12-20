Clear

ATV driver finds the body of Richland County man reported missing weeks ago

An Illinois man riding an ATV in rural Richland County found the body of a man who had been missing for about six weeks.

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An Illinois man riding an ATV in rural Richland County found the body of a man who had been missing for about six weeks.

70-year-old Stanley Shoulders of Sumner was found dead in his pickup truck on a farm access road.

LINK | POLICE IN LAWRENCE COUNTY SEARCH FOR MISSING 70-YEAR-OLD MAN

Richland County Coroner Steven Patterson told News 10 Shoulders suffered from dementia.

Patterson said Shoulders used to take the farm access road home many years ago.

Now, it's overgrown and Shoulders got stuck.

He died from hypothermia and exposure.

