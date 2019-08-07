ATV ordinance well-received in Vigo County, leaders say

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An ATV ordinance is now in effect in Vigo County.
So far, leaders say it has been well received.
It allows off-highway vehicles to be on county roads.
Commissioners voted to move forward with the ordinance in June.
It went into effect on August 1.
Riders must register their vehicle with the state.
They also need valid insurance, and to be at least 18-years-old.
Vehicles must also have proper signals and working headlights.
That ordinance does not cover golf carts.
