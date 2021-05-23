Clear

ATV crash

Sugar creek firefighters were on the scene of an ATV crash.

Posted: May 23, 2021 11:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sugar creek firefighters were on the scene of an ATV crash.
This was around 8:30 tonight.
Vigo county dispatch told us it happened at the corner of North arms place and Keegan road.
That's near Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
News 10 was told a person crashed an ATV into a power pole.
That person was transported by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital.
The extent of the injuries is not yet known.

