VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sugar creek firefighters were on the scene of an ATV crash.

This was around 8:30 tonight.

Vigo county dispatch told us it happened at the corner of North arms place and Keegan road.

That's near Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

News 10 was told a person crashed an ATV into a power pole.

That person was transported by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital.

The extent of the injuries is not yet known.