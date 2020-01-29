AT&T expands to provide high-speed internet to two Wabash Valley counties

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A tech company is expanding access to high-speed internet in our area.

AT&T now offers fixed wireless internet in parts of seven western Indiana counties. Two of those counties are Parke and Vermillion.

AT&T representatives and local officials were at a ceremony on Wednesday.

They talked about the importance of offering this connection for homes and businesses.

The connection comes from a wireless tower to a fixed antenna on a customer's home or business.

This expansion is part of a bigger push to connect people to the internet.