WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A tech company is expanding access to high-speed internet in our area.
AT&T now offers fixed wireless internet in parts of seven western Indiana counties. Two of those counties are Parke and Vermillion.
AT&T representatives and local officials were at a ceremony on Wednesday.
They talked about the importance of offering this connection for homes and businesses.
The connection comes from a wireless tower to a fixed antenna on a customer's home or business.
This expansion is part of a bigger push to connect people to the internet.
Related Content
- AT&T expands to provide high-speed internet to two Wabash Valley counties
- Rain provides small relief to Wabash Valley
- Wabash Valley kids explore the Wabash River
- Event creeps into Wabash Valley
- National spotlight on Wabash Valley
- Hospice of the Wabash Valley
- Governor visits Wabash Valley Town
- Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers
- Earthquakes in the Wabash Valley
- Wabash Valley Nearing Drought Status
Scroll for more content...