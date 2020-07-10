ATF investigating after around 20 guns were stolen from Vincennes Rural King

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Federal officials are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for a Vincennes burglary.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives says on July 4 an unknown number of people stole around 20 guns from Rural King. it happened at 1:40 a.m.

The ATF, along with the National Shooting Sports Foundation is offering a $5,000 reward for information

If you have any information, call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). You can also email tips to ATFTips@atf.gov or click here.