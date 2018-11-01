ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Police identify wanted man connected to Wednesday night shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a suspect wanted in connection to a Wednesday night shooting in Terre Haute.

According to police, a 42-year-old female suffered a gunshot wound to the head at 3742 E. Beulah Avenue.

Police are searching for Joshua Kyle in connection to that shooting.

Kyle is described as a light-skinned black male, standing 5'6", weighing 150 lbs., with hazel eyes.

Kyle should be considered armed and dangerous, and police say you should not approach him.

If you see Kyle, call 911.

Police believe some type of domestic disagreement took place between the victim and Kyle.

According to the victim's father, he heard arguing and then heard gunshots. When he went to check, he found her laying on the floor.

She was taken to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute for treatment.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.