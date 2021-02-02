AP source: FBI agents shot serving warrant in Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say FBI agents have been shot while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that multiple FBI agents were wounded and that the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

A standoff reportedly continues, with a suspect barricaded inside a home and multiple law enforcement agencies swarming the neighborhood in Sunrise, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

More officers have gathered outside a Fort Lauderdale hospital where victims were taken.