KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The AMC theater in Vincennes will reopen on Thursday.

The theater chain closed its locations due to COVID-19 back in March. They have since started to reopen in phases.

AMC has what they call a 'Safe and Clean' procedure in place.

It involves blocked off seating, extra cleaning, mask requirements, and sanitation stations.

The theater is showing the movies, Tenet, The New Mutants, and Unhinged.

Terre Haute's AMC location recently reopened as well.