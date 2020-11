TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute movie theatre has temporarily closed its doors due to COVID-19.

According to a representative from AMC Theatres, AMC Classic 12 will be closed until November 20.

The representative from AMC says this is because the management team at the theatre is under quarantine. They stressed this is not due to COVID-19 transmission among people that visited the theatre.

They said the theatre was not required to close but did so under an abundance of caution.