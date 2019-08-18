AMBER Alert issued for missing teen

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WTHI) – A Statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for an Indiana teen who is believed to be in extreme danger.
16-year-old Madison Elizabeth Yancy Eddlemon is missing from Crown Point, Indiana. She was last seen Saturday morning wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans with tears, shin high boots and a black lace choker.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert Sunday morning.
Investigators think the teen is with 22-year-old Martin Alexander Curry-Fishtorn. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He drives a dark grey 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with Indiana license plate number 645RIS.
If you have any information on this incident, contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 219-660-0000 or 911.
