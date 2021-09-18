UPDATE: AMBER Alert cancelled for 7-year-old Indiana boy

Officials say an Amber Alert for missing seven-year-old Christopher Green, Jr. has been cancelled. See the original story below.

GARY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Statewide AMBER Alert has been declared as of 3:30 PM Saturday afternoon.

The Gary Police Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from Gary, Indiana which is 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The victim, Christopher Green, Jr., is a 7-year-old black male, 4 feet tall, 95 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a black and red button-up shirt with black pants. Christopher was last seen on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 9:07 am in Gary, Indiana, and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Suspect #1, Shanae Brown, is a 40-year-old black female, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 250 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

Suspect #2, Helen Willis is a 58-year-old black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 240 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. They are driving a gray 2017 Toyota Camry with Maryland registration LJA617.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.