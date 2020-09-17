UPDATE: Baby found safe inside truck in Indianapolis

UPDATE: According to Indiana State Police, the baby and truck have been found.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-month-old baby named Kinsley, who was inside a truck in Plainfield when it was stolen.

Police in Plainfield are investigating a kidnapping and stolen truck. The department posted on Facebook Thursday morning, saying a white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from a BP gas station on Hadley Road and SR 267, just north of Interstate 70. The truck had a a 6-month-old baby inside, according to police.

The truck has an Indiana "In God We Trust" license plate: DPC803.

Anyone with information on the truck or the kidnapping should call 911.