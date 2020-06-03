AIS Gauging to expand and move to the Vigo County Industrial Park

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- AIS Gauging will soon be relocating to the Vigo County Industrial Park.

With the relocation comes room for growth and expansion, and that means dozens of new jobs.

As of June 1st, AIS Gauging has taken over land in the industrial park.

The former 606 Pfzier building is much bigger than its current location on north 13th street.

"It allows us to be able to expand into the building, but also there's additional land there available for future expansion as well. We are hoping by us anchoring ourselves into that industrial park, that we can actually attract other like technology businesses into that area," said Josh Young.

The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission said sealing this deal was another win for the community.

"Were always on the hunt for new job opportunities. We get involved in a little bit of everything. If the community isn't moving forward, it's moving backward. There's no status quo," said Steve Witt.

Young said they will be able to hire 10 new employees, and as time goes on that demand will increase.

The ultimate goal was to provide more opportunities for the local community.

"It really matters a lot to us, because the majority of our employees grew up right here in Terre Haute. I myself came from the avenues. I am just so excited to be able to continue to put down roots into this community, to be able to grow with this community," said Young.

Right now, the plan is to continue moving things to the new building over the next several weeks.

They hope to be fully operational by the end of summer.