AIS Gauging moving into old Pfizer plant

New life to a part of the old Pfizer plant. Tuesday night the Vigo County Redevelopment Commission approved AIS gauging to buy the old 606 building.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 10:10 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- They call it the former Pfizer 606 building, but now AIS gauging will fill the vacant spot.

Tuesday night, Vigo County redevelopment made the final approval for the company to buy the building. They said this is a great thing for the company and the community.

John Young is the president of AIS Gauging. He was also born and raised right here in Terre Haute.

"Over the years I've seen industry leave this area. Manufacturing leaving whether through relocation or closing," Young said.

His company isn't one of them.

"It's nice to be able to start something to grow something and then to see it blossom and us to be able to hire people within the community and give back to the community," he said.

The manufacturing company started out small, but it has continued to grow over the years. Now it even works internationally. Young said the company needs a place where they can continiue that growth. Steve Witt with Vigo County Redevelopment said they're excited to have local businesses stay local.

"He's now being wooed by other communities. 'Hey, why don't you come here and grow? Come to our state or our community?'," Witt said. "So, the fact that he wants to stay in our community and grow his business it's good for our local area economy and it's good for him as well."

Young hopes to hire many workers from the county. There are still a lot of things that need to be done before the business can officially open there, but young said he hopes to make moves the first part of this coming summer.

