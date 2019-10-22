AGT finalist makes a stop in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An America's Got Talent finalist made a stop in Terre Haute on Tuesday.
It was part of Indiana State University's Speaker Series.
Mandy Harvey is a singer and songwriter. She is also deaf.
Harvey is best known for her audition on AGT in 2017.
She received a golden buzzer and took fourth place overall.
She spoke about the challenges she has faced and how she overcame them.
To see the speaker series schedule, click here.
