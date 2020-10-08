ADVICS Manufacturing plant launches new braking system

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Safety is a key piece of the puzzle for designing vehicles.

And on Thursday, ADVICS Manufacturing in Terre Haute launched a new self-contained braking system. They're calling it the AHB-RX.

We were there for a ribbon-cutting and watched the product roll in fresh off the line.

The company said the product will go in hybrid vehicles, with the first model being the Toyota Highlander.

The tool acts as a crash control system, which is so advanced it can detect a crash before it happens and brake to avoid it.

We spoke with Jeff Hogue who's the plant's Vice President.

He told News 10 this product is several years in the making.

"Everything we do is safety. So we make brakes and if we don't do that correctly, we can have an impact on people's lives so we're already going electric, there's a lot of talk about autonomous vehicles in the future and this is the first product for us that's starts getting us into that direction," said Hogue.