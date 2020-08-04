ACLU sues Indiana State Police on behalf of protester treatment at Terre Haute federal executions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police is facing a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana.

The ACLU is suing ISP on behalf of multiple organizations in Terre Haute.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of protesters against the federal executions last month.

COMPLETE COVERAGE | FEDERAL EXECUTIONS

They claim Indiana State Police violated their First Amendment rights.

This is after state police blocked the roads in and out of the prison. The lawsuit also says the only other way for protesters to get close to the prison would be to be bussed into a fenced-in area on prison grounds.

It would have required protesters to stay for an unknown amount of time with little shelter in extreme heat.

So, they had to be almost two-miles away from the prison, while protesting.

The lawsuit requests the U.S. District Court of Southern Indiana enter an injunction. They want to be able to protest immediately outside of the main entrance of the prison.

They plan to protest at multiple executions scheduled in the next few months.

We reached out to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames. He told us it is their policy to not speak on pending litigation.