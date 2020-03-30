ACLU petitions for release of some inmates due to COVID-19 concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana has petitioned the Indiana Supreme Court to protect incarcerated people from COVID-19, suggesting people meeting certain criteria could be released.

The ACLU of Indiana petition asks the Indiana Supreme Court to issue emergency steps to identify pretrial detainees and incarcerated people who are at high risk of death because of COVID-19 exposure and may be eligible for release to home detention. Criteria outlined in the petition includes the charges against them, their susceptibility to the infection, and how long they have before release.

“Ensuring the safety of at-risk individuals in Indiana’s jails and prisons is not only a humanitarian necessity, it is a constitutional requirement,” said Ken Falk, legal director at the ACLU of Indiana. “The only way of hoping to stop the deadly spread of COVID-19 is to take these additional steps in the criminal legal system. This will benefit not just people who are incarcerated, but those who work in jails and prisons, and go back and forth to their families and communities every day.”

The petition includes the following solutions; waiving bail requirements for pretrial detainees who do not pose an immediate threat, and in the case of convicted persons, determining whether a sentence reduction or suspension is warranted so the person may shelter at home.