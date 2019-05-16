ACLU of Indiana releases plan to cut jail population in the state by 13,000 people

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The ACLU of Indiana released a new report that aims to combat jail overcrowding in the state.
The organization says if Indiana follows the guidelines, 13,000 fewer people would be in Indiana jails by 2025.
That would amount to $540 million in savings.
They say Hoosier leaders should institute alternatives to jail time for drug possession.
It also suggests reducing the average time served for drug distribution.
The ACLU also says authorities should reduce the average time served for theft, fraud, and weapons offenses by 60 percent.
