ACLU announces lawsuit against Vigo County School Corporation over transgender bathroom access

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The ACLU says it plans to sue the Vigo County School Corporation over gender identity rights and discrimination.

The ACLU of Indiana announced the lawsuit on Monday in a press release.

The organization claims Terre Haute North Vigo High School employees did not let two transgender students use the restroom consistent with their gender identity.

The ACLU says denying the students access to the correct restroom violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment in the U.S. Constitution.

Both students have identified as male but were allegedly denied access to the men's bathroom.

In the release, the ACLU says both students involved in this case were diagnosed with gender dysphoria, under a doctor's care, and were prescribed hormone therapy.

We've reached out to the Vigo County School Corporation for their response, they told us "the corporation has no comment on pending litigation."

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.