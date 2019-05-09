AARP hosted community resource fair

Terre Haute, In (WTHI)-People who went to the Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute got an extra treat Wednesday.



There was a community resource fair. AARP hosted the fair. It was a chance for people in need to find out what’s offered by the community.



Several organizations were at the event.



Organizers say it makes a big difference to those in the community who may struggle on a a day-to-day basis.