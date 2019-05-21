AAA estimates nearly 43 million Americans plan to travel for Memorial Day weekend.

It's the official kickoff to summer! If you're planning to hit the road this weekend, you're not alone! Nearly 43 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day weekend according to AAA.
Officials say there are some ways you can be proactive this holiday and get more fuel for your buck!
Check your air filters, make sure your tires are inflated, and slow down on the highway.
Remember that speeding eats up gas.
