A year since first COVID-19 case in Indiana

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In Indiana, today marks 1-year since the first covid-19 case was recorded in the state.

In the last year, more than 600,000 Hoosiers have contracted the virus.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and state health commissioner Dr. Kris Box recorded a short video to mark the milestone.

Governor Holcomb says it's worth marking due to the more than 12,000 Hoosier lives lost to the disease.

"Along the way, we've been inspired daily by the way Hoosiers have stepped up, stepped in, masked up, supported your local restaurants and found new ways to work," says Governor Eric Holcomb.

Holcomb also praised frontline health care workers and anyone who has volunteered their money or time to fight COVID-19.