A year in review: The Wabash Valley's top headlines of 2019

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - From a community rallying together to support a life taken too soon to the passing of a worldwide peace advocate...we saw a lot of stories in 2019.

To come up with a list, we looked at our top stories on WTHITV.com and talked with our staff to see what stood out to them.

Here's a look back at some of our top headlines of 2019.

The Passing of Eva Kor

In July, the world lost a woman who dedicated her life to forgiveness. Holocaust survivor Eva Kor passed away.

Kor died on July 4 during her annual trip to Poland. She was the founder of the C.A.N.D.L.E.S. Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute.

Family and friends say her legacy and message of forgiveness will not be forgotten.

Donnetta Pummell killed while at a Covered Bridge vendor

In October, 41-year-old Donnetta Pummell of Vincennes was killed in an accident near a Covered Bridge Festival vendor.

According to police and witnesses, Pummell was hit on U.S. 41 in front of a trailer park where vendors had been set-up.

No charges were filed in the accident.

Remembering Colten Howard

In November, 18-year-old Colten Howard was killed in a grain bin accident in Waveland, Indiana.

Howard was a recent graduate from Parke-Heritage High School in Parke County.

Hundreds gathered to support family and friends to pay their respects. That includes farmers from around 40 farms who lined their equipment up leading to the cemetery.

From Honey Creek to Haute City Center

Honey Creek Mall will take on a new name and logo.

In December, mall leaders announced the change to The Haute City Center.

The mall's new owners held a renaming contest for the community to submit ideas.

Mall leaders hope the change will bring new life to the mall.