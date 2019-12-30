A year in review: The Wabash Valley's top headlines of 2019

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - From a community rallying together to support a life taken too soon to the passing of a worldwide peace advocate...we saw a lot of stories in 2019.
LINK | A YEAR IN REVIEW: TOP 2019 CRIME STORIES ACROSS THE WABASH VALLEY
To come up with a list, we looked at our top stories on WTHITV.com and talked with our staff to see what stood out to them.
Here's a look back at some of our top headlines of 2019.
The Passing of Eva Kor
In July, the world lost a woman who dedicated her life to forgiveness. Holocaust survivor Eva Kor passed away.
Kor died on July 4 during her annual trip to Poland. She was the founder of the C.A.N.D.L.E.S. Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute.
LINK | 'I WOULD JUST LIKE TO SAY THANK YOU. SHE CHANGED MY LIFE...' THOSE CLOSE WITH EVA KOR REMEMBER THE IMPACT SHE MADE
Family and friends say her legacy and message of forgiveness will not be forgotten.
View this post on Instagram
Today as the earthquake hit us in LA I got a call that my friend Eva had passed.She was special person who survived so much evil and yet refused to let that define her. She travelled the world teaching forgiveness. She texted me a few days ago saying she was going back to Auschwitz AGAIN on another mission to educate people and teach forgiveness. We met a few years ago and she told me she would like to adopt me as her son. She knew my story.As sad as today is I can like so many be happy, proud and joyful that Eva came into our lives. Travel safe sweet lady. SOME IMPORTANT INFO ON EVA♥️ Eva Mozes Kor was a Romanian Holocaust survivor. Along with her twin sister Miriam, Kor was subjected to human experimentation under Josef Mengele at the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II. She lost both of her parents and two older sisters to the Holocaust; only she and Miriam survived. ❤️ PS. She would give me a stern talking to about these tears in my eyes.
A post shared by Nikki Sixx (@nikkisixxpixx) on
Donnetta Pummell killed while at a Covered Bridge vendor
In October, 41-year-old Donnetta Pummell of Vincennes was killed in an accident near a Covered Bridge Festival vendor.
LINK | PEDESTRIAN DEAD AFTER SHE WAS HIT BY A CAR NEAR COVERED BRIDGE FESTIVAL VENDORS
According to police and witnesses, Pummell was hit on U.S. 41 in front of a trailer park where vendors had been set-up.
No charges were filed in the accident.
Remembering Colten Howard
In November, 18-year-old Colten Howard was killed in a grain bin accident in Waveland, Indiana.
LINK | THEY ASKED FOR A TRACTOR BUT RECEIVED A COMMUNITY: DOZENS OF FARMERS LINE UP THEIR EQUIPMENT TO HONOR COLTEN HOWARD
Howard was a recent graduate from Parke-Heritage High School in Parke County.
Hundreds gathered to support family and friends to pay their respects. That includes farmers from around 40 farms who lined their equipment up leading to the cemetery.
From Honey Creek to Haute City Center
Honey Creek Mall will take on a new name and logo.
In December, mall leaders announced the change to The Haute City Center.
LINK | FROM HONEY CREEK TO HAUTE CITY CENTER - MALL LEADERS UNVEIL NAME CHANGE
The mall's new owners held a renaming contest for the community to submit ideas.
Mall leaders hope the change will bring new life to the mall.
Related Content
- A year in review: The Wabash Valley's top headlines of 2019
- A year in review: Top 2019 crime stories across the Wabash Valley
- Wabash Valley airport earns top honors
- Wabash Valley kids explore the Wabash River
- Event creeps into Wabash Valley
- National spotlight on Wabash Valley
- Hospice of the Wabash Valley
- Governor visits Wabash Valley Town
- Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers
- Earthquakes in the Wabash Valley