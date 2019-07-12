Clear

A woman ordered a 'Moana' cake for her daughter -- but the baker heard 'marijuana'

Kensli Davis, whose favorite movie is Disney's animated tale "Moana," wanted a movie-themed cake to celebrate her 25th birthday. But when her mom called the local Dairy Queen with the order, the shop heard "marijuana" instead.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 3:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- A marijuana-themed cake made this family's day in Milledgeville, Georgia -- mainly because it was a mistake.

Kensli Davis, whose favorite movie is Disney's animated tale "Moana," wanted a movie-themed cake to celebrate her 25th birthday. But when her mom called the local Dairy Queen with the order, the shop heard "marijuana" instead.

And boy, did it deliver.

Davis posted on Facebook about the twist to her special day. "My mama called and ordered me a cake telling them how much I loved Moana. (Because really I do) Well needless to say these people thought she said marijuana. That ice cream cake was still good though," she wrote.

Dairy Queen had no comment on the mixup.

Davis told CNN that her mom's reaction was priceless: "She was hysterically laughing.

"The whole family thought it was the funniest thing ever and said it would definitely [be] a birthday to remember."

As for the baker who made the mistake?

"The lady who made my cake was apologetic and offered to make another one. But the first one was so good we weren't worried about it," Davis said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
One More Nice Day...
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Watch the US Coast Guard board a narco-sub carrying 17,000 pounds of cocaine

Image

Eye on Terre Haute for July

Image

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Image

YMCA and City of Terre Haute formally announce plans to reopen pool

Image

St. Benedict Parish Church to host 23rd annual Community Festival

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Sunny and pleasant. Gentle north breeze. High: 84°

Image

ISU Freshman

Image

TH Rex

Image

Gage Baker

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way