A wish come true: A local custom Jeep shop is working to give a 16-year-old her dream ride as part of a Make-A-Wish project

BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI) - Do you remember your first car? For most of us, it is a hand-me-down from our parents, a birthday present, or a fixer-upper that only sometimes started.

A group of local mechanics is making sure this new driver will be behind the wheel of a vehicle that's been on her wish list for a while.

The crew at N I C Offroad in Bowling Green, Indiana, sees a lot of Jeeps roll in and of their shop.

One of the Jeeps they are working on, though, isn't just any Jeep. This 1997 Jeep Wrangler will be the first ride for a 16-year-old girl as part of the Make-A-Wish program.

