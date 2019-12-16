A wintry mix makes its way into the Wabash Valley: Navigating drivers through the conditions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana State Police will help keep you safe during your morning commute but there are some things you can do to help yourself in the conditions.

Sergeant Matt Ames tells us if you don't have to get out, stay inside. If you do decide to drive, he tells us it's important to slow down and give yourself more time to stop at lights and signs and do not follow too closely.

"If you do get into a situation where you start to slide we ask for you to just reduce your speed, make sure you steer towards the direction of the rear of the vehicle may be going at that time and try to regain control of your vehicle," Ames said.

It's also important to remember bridges and overpasses tend to freeze before other areas so take your time.

So far, police have received 34 calls for service. Nine were due to slide-offs, 13 for accidents, nine for property damage, four with injuries and eight assists to motorists.

Always drive with caution and continue to do so as the Wabash Valley sees more wintry conditions.