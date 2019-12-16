Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A wintry mix makes its way into the Wabash Valley: Navigating drivers through the conditions

Indiana State Police will help keep you safe during your morning commute but there are some things you can do to help yourself in the conditions.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 8:25 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana State Police will help keep you safe during your morning commute but there are some things you can do to help yourself in the conditions.

Sergeant Matt Ames tells us if you don't have to get out, stay inside. If you do decide to drive, he tells us it's important to slow down and give yourself more time to stop at lights and signs and do not follow too closely.

"If you do get into a situation where you start to slide we ask for you to just reduce your speed, make sure you steer towards the direction of the rear of the vehicle may be going at that time and try to regain control of your vehicle," Ames said.

It's also important to remember bridges and overpasses tend to freeze before other areas so take your time.

So far, police have received 34 calls for service. Nine were due to slide-offs, 13 for accidents, nine for property damage, four with injuries and eight assists to motorists.

Always drive with caution and continue to do so as the Wabash Valley sees more wintry conditions. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
More Snow Moving In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A wintry mix makes its way into the Wabash Valley: Navigating drivers through the conditions

Image

Monday: Freezing rain early, 1-3" snow later. High: 33

Image

Children's Classic Roll

Image

CASA Christmas

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast Update

Image

Christmas for Kids

Image

Lessons and Carols

Image

INDOT deploys salt trucks, ISP shares reminders for drivers

Image

Fill the Truck with Santa

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax