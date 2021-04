WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Soon, you'll be able to enjoy free admission to Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties.

It's happening on Sunday - which is also a free fishing day. That means all Indiana residents can fish the state's public waters without a fishing license.

Along with fishing, DNR properties also offer places for hiking, bicycling, kayaking, and much more.

Find out where you can fish here, and find a full list of state parks at this link.