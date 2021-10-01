A volunteer fire department in Parke County shared this video of a vehicle nearly crashing into a school bus

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County fire department shared a video, and a warning, after a vehicle nearly hit a school bus Friday morning.

According to the Marshall Volunteer Fire Department, the near-miss happened just after 9:30 on North Main Street and State Road 236.

The fire department credits the bus driver's alertness for preventing a crash after a vehicle is seen cruising through a stop sign when the bus had the right-away and wasn't supposed to stop.

The fire department says because of the time of day, they don't believe any kids were on the bus.