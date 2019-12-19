A traffic stop for speeding lands a Terre Haute man behind bars on drug charges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A traffic stop for speeding landed a Terre Haute man behind bars.
Indiana State Police says a trooper pulled over 56-year-old Manuel Akers on Thursday evening for going 46 in a 30.
The traffic stop happened on 25th and Poplar Streets.
Police said after Akers was displaying suspicious activity they searched his vehicle. They said they found 2.3 grams of meth and other drug paraphernalia.
Akers allegedly showed signs of impairment.
He was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and Operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance.
