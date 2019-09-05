A tiny home, making a big difference

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Mental Health of America of West-Central Indiana is taking major steps to help a huge problem in the City and County. It's homelessness and mental health. After the Terre Haute City Council meeting Thursday night, their plans can move forward!

it's a growing problem in Terre Haute, Vigo county. the Wabash valley, and the world.

"I think it's safe to say there are over 700 people in our community right now that are suffering from homelessness," Jase Allsup, Director of Development for Mental Health American of West-Central Indiana said.

Many local leaders are trying to help these people. Whether it be building a warming and cooling station, giving them food, water, and other necessities, or finding them a place to live.

"We believe in housing first for every individual. Especially, we're mission-driven and have a passion for people struggling with mental illness and that are homeless," Allsup said. "We want to be able to provide that housing for them so they can have a home and have a good quality of life."

That's where the idea for tiny homes came along, but it's not just to help get people off the street.

"We will be there all the time to support that person, grow, and live a great quality of life, and learn how to be an active citizen, a working citizen in our community," he said. "With hopes of them getting a job and bettering the community and bettering themselves."

Many in the community are behind these efforts to help. Thursday night the Terre Haute City Council voted unanimously to rezone the property where the tiny homes will be put.

And County Commissioner Brendan Kearns spoke in support of the project.

"You know I'm just glad to be a little tiny part of making that happen," Martha Crossen, council President said.

"It's really to me it's very exciting that we are seeing this kind of momentum right now," Kearns said.

The first batch of tiny homes will be on Chase St. in Terre Haute. They hope to start putting them up by this coming spring.

To learn more about Mental Health American of West-Central Indiana, or to help with the tiny homes. You can visit their website, here.