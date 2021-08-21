A taste of the 19th century at Fowler Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in the Wabash Valley got a chance to step back in time, as caretakers opened up their cabins out at the Pioneer Village.

Fowler Park's third weekend of Summer in the Village happened Saturday.

People walked through the various cabins and got a sense of what life in the 1800s was like.

They also arrived in costume, ready to play a role in various re-enactments.

They even had a black-smithing class and hands-on activities for the kids.

Park super-intendant Adam Grossman says it was a great way to get out and enjoy a beautiful Saturday.

"Enjoy a little bit of history and at the same time enjoy the campgrounds," Grossman said.

The last Summer in the Village event will be the third weekend of September.

Then the annual Pioneer Days will take over the first weekend of October.

