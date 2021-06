MECCA, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids can keep their reading skills sharp during summer break.

It's all thanks to a Reading Boot Camp. Camp organizers told us students learn a variety of subjects, all in a week-long camp in Mecca, Indiana.

Organizers say the camp is for kids on all reading levels.

"Our ultimate goal is we want kids to be strong readers, strong thinkers, and make informed decisions," Organizer Kathleen Alske said.

Students from five different counties take part in the summer-long camp.