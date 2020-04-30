A study shows Vigo County could have a spike in cases

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- With conversations picking-up about states re-opening health officials caution not to act too fast.

A new study said to be aware of potential virus hot spots including Vigo County.

This is from a technology firm Dataminer.

It found growth in clusters of social media posts where spikes in COVID-19 cases have not happened.

This was in 22 small metropolitan and rural counties across eight states.

The company said the study found similar increases of social media, reporting ahead of outbreaks in urban counties in the same states.

The post was related to testing, exposure symptoms and cases in people the poster knows.

Roni Elder with the Vigo County Health Department said Indiana still hasn't hit its peak with the coronavirus.

Just because things are starting to gradually open back up that doesn't mean it's safe yet.

Elder said health leaders statewide get data from watching social media posts surrounding the virus.

She said there's a spike in posts right before there's a rise in cases.

Elder said if big gathering places do re-open, for example, like the mall or, restaurants the virus could spread and spread quickly.

That's even when practicing social distancing.

Elder said even when the state re-opens the County Health Department will have guidelines in place.

She said right now, it's important not to put yourself or, others at risk.

"Opening will give people the wrong impression of what's going on I think that will make people think that we are in the clear and we are not. We really need to be careful about what we're doing. Even if you're out of your quarantine and you feel better you could still be a carrier of this virus," said Elder.