A strong geomagnetic storm hit earth early Wednesday morning

(WABASH VALLEY) WTHI – A coronal mass ejection (CME) hit earth at 2:43 AM Eastern Wednesday, May 12. A CME is a large expulsion of plasma and magnetic fields from the Sun. The Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite discovered a CME racing toward earth at around 961,882 miles per hour.

The Space Weather Prediction Center from NOAA said that this CME hit earth at a G3 or a Strong category. When this occurs, voltage corrections may be needed as well as false alarms to some protection devices may occur.

(Courtesy of www.swpc.noaa.gov)

Spacecraft operation may be impacted as well. Drag may increase on low-earth-orbit satellites which NASA will need to correct for orientation problems.

Other impacts include satellite navigation and low-frequency radio navigation. HF radio may be intermittent.

So for here in the Wabash Valley, the Aurora Borealis may be seen tonight to the far northern portions of the horizon if the CME continues. For more information on Space Weather, you can go to www.swpc.noaa.gov