'A stream of red and maybe somebody will start to listen,' Indiana teachers rally to voice their concerns

Tuesday morning there will be no school for hundreds of students across the state as teachers will head to the statehouse in Indianapolis to protest.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 9:14 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

Thousands of educators will take to the statehouse lawn to voice their concerns over pay, standardized testing, and other issues.

According to the National Education Association, the 2017-2018 school year ranks Indiana's average salary as the 37th lowest pay.

News 10 spoke with a Vigo County educator of nearly 25 years. She tells us this protest was needed to be heard.

"It has been a long time coming, we tried to get our voices out there other ways but it hasn't been very beneficial," said Jean McCleary.  "So now to come together, with thousands of people in a stream of red hopefully maybe somebody will start to listen."

Part of the protest will address compensation issues. For students and teachers who can't attend, they will be showing their support by wearing a red shirt some marked with 'Red for Ed' otherwise known as Red for Education Action Day.

McCleary tells us the protest goes beyond fighting for teacher pay.

"Teachers don't get the respect they used to when I first started teaching and I think maybe just to help instill that respect again and make the public aware. I think it's just a way to advocate for public education and our students," McCleary explained.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. The session includes meeting with lawmakers, lunch, and a march on statehouse grounds.

Teachers will not be paid on this day since schools are closed. However, they will be paid on February 14th when they make it up as a snow day.

For more information, click here.

