A spooky event will be coming soon to the YMCA and it's going to make you sweat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County YMCA is hosting a spooktacular fitness morning in October. The one-time event is called Fang Tastic Fitness Frenzy.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 17. If you choose to participate you can dress up, while you work out. From 9-11:30 a.m. in the morning.

The fitness frenzy will have nine classes to choose from. The classes will be 30 minutes each and will be hed bak-to-back. You can choose to have a class in the pool or go for a standard class on land.

To ensure you remain socially distant from others in the class there will be a limit of people they are accepting. Fitness Coordinator Macey Elden said they are having this fundraising event not only to raise money for the fitness program but to bring the community together.

She said, "to let the community know that our group exercise classes are here for everyone. guests are more than welcome to come do this as well."

The Vigo County YMCA wants to continue to provide fitness classes to the community.

Elden said because of all the different classes offered at the Y, they need more equipment to continue having classes. She said, "Hopefully we're going to be able to get some more mats as well, and a couple more dumbbells, kettlebells, things like that."

Elden said being able to offer these classes means the world to her. That's why this fundraising event is important to not only her but the YMCA as well. She said, "You know I really like the 'Y'. I'm very 'Y' supportive. I love teaching classes, I love helping the community out."

And she's not the only one who loves the classes at the YMCA. Elena Kruzan is a member there. She said she's very thankful the fitness classes are here. Kruzan said, "My well being, my happiness, my fitness, is because of the time I put in here."

This fundraising event isn't just for people who are members of the YMCA, it's for the public too. The Fang Tastic Fitness Frenzy only costs 10 dollars.

To sign up for this event you can call the Vigo County YMCA or walk into the building.

Their number is (812)-232-8446.