A special send-off for a local elementary school volunteer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a special send-off for a long-time volunteer.

Mrs. Hansford has been volunteering at Lost Creek Elementary School in Terre Haute for the last 21 years.

She works with Mrs. Plasse's first graders one on one with reading help.

Every Thursday, you will find her in the school halls.

The kids all wrote her cards...and she even received some from some former students.

And of course, they all had to say 'Thank you Grandma' with one big group hug.

Mrs. Plasse wanted her helper to know how much she is appreciated.

"It is very difficult for one teacher to reach all 22 or 23 students every day. So to have that helper who I trust to sit in the hallway, read one on one with these children...most of them have help from home, but there are a lot who don't," Mrs. Plasse said.

Mrs. Plasse is retiring from teaching after 31 years, so Mrs. Hansford decided to close the book at the same time.