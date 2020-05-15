A small act of kindness, making a major impact: How one local business is giving to kids in need

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- During a time of uncertainty, small acts of kindness can go a long way.

For the Clay County Youth Food Delivery Program, an unexpected donation helped in more ways than one.

Without hesitation, Maurizio's Pizza in Brazil donated $5,000 dollars directly to the program.

This was in lieu of the annual fundraiser that was canceled due to COVID-19.

Unlike other small businesses, Maurizio's Pizza has done fairly well during the pandemic.

In fact, they've seen a high volume of carry-out orders since the start of the stay-at-home order.

As a result, the extra cash went to providing meals for area kids.

Owners, Kevin and Deborah Ringo, told News 10 that it was their way of giving back to the community.

"The community has been so good to us during this pandemic time and so supportive of us so we thought you know what, we can still make a donation. So we matched the donations we've been making before and it's just a program that needs all the support it can get," Kevin Ringo explained.

Despite the generous donation, the program is still in need of more help.

Ringo says he hopes this inspires other businesses to give back to the cause.

"Again it's a community-wide effort and those who can help financially do and those who can help with their time do, it's just a blessing to be part of it."

If you'd like to learn more about how you can donate, click here.